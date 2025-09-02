When Will iPhone 17 Be Available? Check Release Date

Apple fans across the United States are eagerly asking, when will iPhone 17 be available, and excitement is building as the launch date approaches.

With the official announcement just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 17’s availability and how you can get your hands on one!

Apple has confirmed its major “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT. The event will be streamed live on Apple’s official website, YouTube, and through the Apple TV app. During this event, Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone models:

iPhone 17 – The standard model with upgrades in performance and design.

– The standard model with upgrades in performance and design. iPhone 17 Pro – A more advanced version with enhanced features.

– A more advanced version with enhanced features. iPhone 17 Pro Max – The flagship model with top-tier specifications.

– The flagship model with top-tier specifications. iPhone 17 Air – A new ultra-thin design, likely replacing the Plus model.

Availability Timeline

Pre-Orders Begin : September 12, 2025

: September 12, 2025 In-Store Availability: September 19, 2025

Apple usually starts pre-orders a few days after the announcement, followed by in-store availability about a week later.

If you want, download the official Apple event wallpapers for iPhone.

How to Avail the iPhone 17?

To ensure you get your iPhone 17 as soon as it’s available, consider the following options:

Apple Online Store : Pre-order directly from Apple’s official website or app for the smoothest experience.

: Pre-order directly from Apple’s official website or app for the smoothest experience. Authorized Retailers : Check with local Apple-authorized retailers for pre-order and in-store pickup options.

: Check with local Apple-authorized retailers for pre-order and in-store pickup options. Carrier Offers : Explore deals from major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, which may offer bundled plans or trade-in discounts.

: Explore deals from major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, which may offer bundled plans or trade-in discounts. E-Commerce Platforms: Platforms like Amazon and Best Buy often list new iPhones for pre-order, sometimes with exclusive promotions.

Tips

Mark your calendar for September 12 so you don’t miss the pre-order window.

Look at different platforms to find the best offers, including trade-in options and monthly payment plans.

Ensure your carrier supports the new iPhone’s features, especially if considering the eSIM-only iPhone 17 Air.

Have your credit card or Apple Pay ready to complete your purchase quickly during pre-orders.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the iPhone 17 be available in the US? Yes, the iPhone 17 series will be available across the US, with in-store and online sales starting on September 19, 2025. Can I pre-order the iPhone 17 in the US? Yes, US customers can pre-order the iPhone 17 through Apple’s official website, authorized retailers, and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Best Buy. Will there be any discounts or offers on the iPhone 17? While Apple has not announced specific offers, trade-in discounts and financing options are usually available. Carriers and retailers may also run promotions. What is the expected price range for the iPhone 17 in the US? Prices are expected to start around $1,099 for the base iPhone 17 model. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to start at $1,299, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max reaching up to $1,499 for the top-tier configuration.

Summary

Launch Event: September 9, 2025 Pre-Orders Start: September 12, 2025 In-Store Availability: September 19, 2025 Purchase Options: Apple Online Store, Authorized Retailers, Carrier Offers, E-Commerce Platforms Pricing: Starting at $1,099 in the US

Conclusion

The iPhone 17 series promises exciting new features and designs for Apple fans in the US. With the launch event just days away, now is the perfect time to plan your purchase. Whether upgrading from an older iPhone or switching to an iPhone for the first time, the iPhone 17 offers something for everyone.

Stay ready for the official announcements on September 9, and secure your new device starting September 12!