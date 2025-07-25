Apple Adds New App Store Age Ratings: 13+, 16+, and 18+

Apple is overhauling how it assigns age ratings to apps and games on the App Store, introducing new tiers and stricter requirements for developers. The change ties directly to the company’s upcoming expansion of family and parental control tools across its platforms.

Starting with iOS 26 and its companion OS releases, Apple has added three new age rating categories: 13+, 16+, and 18+. These come in addition to the existing 4+ and 9+ ratings. According to Apple, the move aims to offer more precise parental controls and ensure that apps are categorized according to region-specific content standards.

Developers Face Re-Rating and New Requirements

In a message to developers, Apple confirmed that it has already reassigned existing apps to new age rating tiers based on previous questionnaire responses. These changes are now visible in the latest beta versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and other upcoming operating systems.

If developers believe an automatic rating doesn’t reflect their app’s target audience, they can adjust it manually using App Store Connect. However, Apple is making it clear that all developers must now respond to a new set of required questions about their apps. These cover in-app controls, sensitive content, violent themes, and any medical or wellness-related features.

Apple has set a deadline of January 31, 2026, for completing the updated age rating questionnaire. After that date, developers won’t be able to submit app updates until the form is completed.

Regional and Legal Compliance Emphasized

In the official documentation, Apple reminds developers that age ratings may vary by country. The company specifically notes that compliance with privacy and child protection regulations, such as COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and GDPR, is required. Developers must also factor in AI-related features, like chatbots or assistants, when determining how frequently sensitive content appears.

“Age ratings are assigned to each country or region and may vary based on region-specific suitability standards,” Apple wrote in its email to developers.

In the updated App Store Connect interface, developers will find a breakdown of rating descriptors and the criteria used to evaluate them. Apple uses the questionnaire responses to automatically calculate the correct rating per region and platform. Apps without a rating will not be allowed on the App Store.

The changes also impact app visibility on older devices. Apple notes that users running earlier versions of iOS or other platforms will still see the older rating values, and developers should review compatibility details in App Store Connect.

Apple’s new age rating system adds complexity but also improves precision. For developers, the takeaway is simple: review your app content, complete the updated questionnaire, and keep regional rules in mind. Failing to do so means risking update blocks and reduced visibility on the App Store.