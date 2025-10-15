Apple adds two new Vision Pro accessories: Logitech Muse and Dual Knit Band

Apple launched a new wave of Vision Pro hardware by starting sales of two fresh accessories today. The Logitech Muse stylus and Apple’s Dual Knit Band join the lineup with clear roles for everyday work and longer sessions. You get precision input from one, and better comfort from the other.

Logitech framed the Muse as a tool for serious spatial workflows, and Apple positioned the Dual Knit Band as a comfort upgrade that fits more heads and longer projects. Logitech described Muse as “a spatial accessory designed to enhance the way you work, create, and collaborate with Apple Vision Pro,” while Apple pitched the band as providing “lasting comfort and stability.”

Sources for the core specs come straight from Logitech and Apple, which outlined features and pricing in their product materials. Logitech listed six degrees of freedom tracking, pressure-sensitive tips, a force-sensing button, and real-time haptics for tactile feedback that you feel as you draw or annotate. Apple highlighted the band’s breathable straps, a counterbalanced design, and a dual-function Fit Dial for independent upper and lower adjustments.

Prices and Availability

Muse costs $129.95 and is available from Apple, signaling that Apple wants pro-leaning input tools to live inside its own store. The pitch is simple and practical. You can sketch on a desk surface or in mid-air, vary line thickness with pressure, and get haptic cues that mirror real materials. That set of features turns a headset into a workspace that rewards muscle memory.

Apple’s Dual Knit Band costs $99 and ships with the new Vision Pro that uses the M5 chip, while staying compatible with the current M2 model. The quick-detach lugs let you swap bands without wrestling with hardware, and the separate upper and lower straps help lock in fit without over-tightening any single point. Comfort becomes a daily feature rather than an afterthought.

What these add to visionOS 26

Developers and early adopters get a cleaner path into spatial creativity with Muse, which maps naturally onto apps for 3D design, whiteboarding, and collaborative mark-ups. Logitech said “seamless motion tracking in six degrees of freedom” supports natural drawing and interaction in space, which matters when you need predictable curves and consistent strokes.

The Dual Knit Band answers a different need by spreading weight and stabilizing the headset for longer sessions in productivity apps. Apple wrote that it “provides lasting comfort and stability” with a counterbalanced layout and a Fit Dial that adjusts each strap independently. That design lets you set tension with more control, which reduces pressure points across longer use.

More hardware is on the way

Apple also confirmed an adjacent add-on that expands the gaming story for Vision Pro users who want familiar controllers. The PlayStation VR2 Sense controller set and the matching charging station will sell for $249.95 from the Apple Store online in the United States beginning Tuesday, November 11.

Today’s accessories show Apple building a practical ecosystem around Vision Pro where input, fit, and session length all improve together. You gain precision drawing in space, you secure a more stable fit for work, and you see a clear signal that more third-party gear is headed to the same shelf.