Apple and Formula 1 sign five-year deal bringing F1 on Apple TV

Apple and Formula 1 have signed a five-year partnership that brings F1: The Movie and exclusive racing coverage to Apple TV in the United States starting next year. Subscribers will gain access to every event weekend, including all practice, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grand Prix races, inside a single subscription. The move signals Apple’s deeper push into live sports and original sports storytelling.

The announcement, confirmed by Apple and Formula 1 today, marks the first time the sport’s full broadcast rights will be tied to a streaming service. Apple says it will include comprehensive coverage for Apple TV subscribers while also offering select races and all practice sessions for free in the Apple TV app. The goal is to give fans immediate access without paywall barriers.

Unlike the MLS Season Pass, Formula 1 coverage will not require a separate subscription. Everything sits under the Apple TV, simplifying how fans follow each season. Apple describes the new viewing setup as a more dynamic and elevated experience built around its ecosystem of devices.

A unified sports experience across Apple platforms

Apple confirmed that F1 TV will continue to exist in the U.S. through Apple TV, remaining free for subscribers. CNBC’s Alex Sherman reports that Apple is preparing its own announcing team, designed to match the tone and presentation of a streaming-first broadcast.

The company also plans to amplify the partnership across its ecosystem. Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+ will all feature Formula 1 tie-ins. The Apple Sports app will deliver live updates, standings, leaderboards, Live Activities on the Lock Screen, and home screen widgets showing real-time race data.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, shared the company’s vision for its new Formula 1 partnership, highlighting the sport’s upcoming 2026 transformation:

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet. 2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1, from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can.”

Building on the success of F1: The Movie

Apple’s growing connection to Formula 1 follows the record-breaking success of F1: The Movie, which the company says is the highest-grossing sports film ever. That success helped lay the foundation for this broader partnership. Apple says more production details and new ways to experience F1 content across its services will arrive in the coming months, uniting storytelling and live action under one screen.