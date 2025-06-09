Apple Announces watchOS 26 with Bold Design Changes, AI-Powered Workout Buddy, and More

Apple has officially announced watchOS 26, the next major software update for Apple Watch with AI-powered Workout Buddy, Smart Stack hints, Live Translation in Messages, and more. With an aim to deliver a consistent design across its platforms, Apple is also introducing a refreshed design with floating menus, rounded buttons, and other subtle UI tweaks for a more cohesive feel.

The stable version is set to arrive this fall, and a developer beta will be available starting today, shortly after the keynote event.

What’s New in watchOS 26

For the first time ever, Apple introduces a universal design language across its platforms for a more consistent and unified experience. A new design with Liquid Glass offers a beautiful look and makes the features like the Control Center, Smart Stack, and in-app navigation and controls more expressive than ever.

With watchOS 26, the Workout app gets a big update with a redesigned layout, new corner buttons for quicker access, and personalized music suggestions. Powered by Apple Intelligence, there’s a new Workout Buddy that uses your workout data and fitness history to generate personalized insights during your workout sessions. Plus, new features like Smart Stack hints, Live translation in Messages, and a handy wrist flick gesture offer an enhanced user experience.

Apple will roll out the watchOS 26 developer beta starting today, with public betas likely to drop next month. The stable release will arrive later this fall, bringing all the new features and refinements to compatible Apple Watch models.

If you’ve already enrolled in the Apple Beta Program, you can check for the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update in the Watch app on your iPhone.

Along with watchOS 11, Apple also announced new Apple Intelligence features, iOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, and other major OSes.



