Apple Releases iOS 26 & iPadOS 26 Developer Beta, How to Sign Up

Apple’s WWDC 2025 is finally here, and so are the latest iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, with design upgrades and exciting features. While the final versions of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 will arrive in September, early adopters and tech enthusiasts can download the developer beta to explore what’s new for iPhones and iPads. To install the developer beta, you have to be a member of Apple’s developer program. Once you’re in, the option to download the latest beta will appear in the Settings app itself. Let’s get into the details on how to install iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 developer beta on compatible models.

NOTE Since this is the first developer beta of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, it is less stable and might contain bugs that might affect day-to-day usage. To avoid any performance hiccups, we don’t recommend our readers install the developer beta on their daily drivers.

How to Download and Install iOS 26 Developer Beta on iPhone

Time needed: 2 minutes On older devices (running iOS 16.3 or earlier), you had to activate a beta configuration profile to access the beta updates, and it was a bit tedious. Thankfully, the process has become a lot easier on newer devices. All you have to do is enroll your Apple Account in the Apple Developer program and use that account to sign in to your devices.

Here are the steps to install iOS 26 developer beta on your iPhone (check compatibility here): First and foremost, make sure to back up your iPhone before installing the beta software. Open App Store and download the Apple Developer app (Free). Open the Developers app, tap on the Account tab at the bottom. Tap the Sign In button. Now, choose your Apple Account. Tap Enroll Now under the Apple Developer Program section. On the ‘Program Membership Benefits’ screen, tap Continue. On the next screen that appears, go through the prerequisites, and hit the “I agree” button at the bottom. Next up, you’ll be asked to verify your identity. Follow the on-screen prompts to sign up for beta updates. Once done, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on Beta Updates and choose iOS 26 Developer Beta. Go back and hit the Update Now button to install the iOS 26 developer beta on your iPhone.

NOTE The iOS 26 developer beta is around 7.91 GB in size. It took us around 15-20 minutes to install the latest update. The time and download speed may depend on your internet connection.

How to Download and Install iPadOS 26 Developer Beta on iPad

Once you’ve signed up for the Apple Beta Software Program, follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app and go to General. Next, tap Software Update. Select Beta Updates. Now, select iPadOS 26 Developer Beta and tap Software Update to go back to the previous page. Finally, tap the Update Now button to download the update.

The public betas are likely to arrive by the end of June or early July. As usual, Apple will roll out the stable version sometime in September.