Official iOS 26 & iPadOS 26 Compatibility List

Earlier today, Apple announced its latest OSes for various devices. One of the major changes is the version numbers, now unified across all software. The compatibility list for the new systems, called iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, includes the following devices:

Official iOS 26 Compatibility List

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Official iPadOS 26 Compatibility List

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad (A16)

iPad Air (M2 and later)

iPad Pro (M4)

When Will iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Be Released?

As usual, Apple will launch the public version of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 in the Fall. Therefore, you can expect general availability to come in mid-September, likely on September 15th.

iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Developer Betas Already Available

If you want a sneak peek at the new features, you can have it, but at the cost of stability. The Developer Betas for iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 will be released today to download for Apple Developer Program members.

