Official tvOS 26 Compatibility List

The opening keynote of WWDC 2025 has just finished, and now we start to delve into the details of Apple’s announcements. One of them is which devices will receive the new software versions. For tvOS 26, there isn’t much change: all models since the Apple TV HD are in the official compatibility list. Check out all the details here.

Official Compatibility List for tvOS 26

As anticipated, all Apple TV 4K models support the latest tvOS 26. The Apple TV HD will also receive the software update.

That makes tvOS 26 one of the most polished updates to Apple TV in years, which currently supports the oldest hardware. The Apple TV HD was announced in 2015, a whole decade ago.

Like all of Apple’s new OSes, tvOS 26 will be released in the Fall. They usually arrive in mid-September, alongside the new iPhone family. This year, the most likely date is September 15.

Developer Beta for tvOS 26 Available Today

If you’re feeling adventurous, though, there’s a way to try all the new features right now. After signing up for Apple’s Developer Program, you’ll be able to update your devices to tvOS Developer Beta.

Want more than just new tvOS updates? We’ve got you covered! Check our articles about macOS 26 Tahoe (and which models it supports) to see what’s new for Macs this year. We also have coverage about iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, alongside the official compatibility list of iPhones and iPads. Last, but not least, we have detailed the new watchOS 26 features, and which Apple Watch models will receive them.