Apple Announces macOS 26 Tahoe with New Redesign and More

Along with a host of other news and developments, Apple has officially announced macOS 26 Tahoe during WWDC 2025. For this release, the big features for macOS 26 include an all-new redesign, developer access to Apple Intelligence and more.

Here’s a breakdown of the most notable features.

What’s New in macOS 26

The new macOS 26 Tahoe features a new Spotlight search, updates to Apple Intelligence, a new Phone app and the inclusion of Live Activities.

For the new visual design, it will be based on the Liquid Glass UI found across the Apple ecosystem. This includes new dock icons, as well as a redesigned Control Center, among other newly redesigned elements.

The new Phone app marks the first time its available on Mac, allowing users to make phone calls and access contacts and voicemails for the first time. The new macOS will also have Live Activities from your iPhone, helping you stay current.

Spotlight Search is receiving a new overhaul in macOS 26. You can now view results from apps, events, files and folders within a unified view. You will also get results from third-party services, including Cloud.

A new Games app is also arriving with Tahoe, which allow you to check in on your friends and serve as an epicenter for all the games you play.

The new macOS will also have improvements to Apple Intelligence, including Genmoji and Image Playground. FaceTime and Messages will now feature live language translation.

Messages is also getting an upgrade, including the ability to customize backgrounds and poll those within the chat.

This article is being updates as news progresses.