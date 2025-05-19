Can Apple Intelligence Replace ChatGPT? I Tried It for a Week

Do you remember when Apple announced its partnership with OpenAI? People went wild at the idea of ChatGPT (arguably the most widely used LLM) supercharging Apple’s ecosystem. Their collaboration did happen. And over the past year, we’ve seen several AI-driven features roll out under the banner of Apple Intelligence.

I have a lot to say about Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT, but if there’s one takeaway I want to focus on, it’s how different they really are. They’re still competitors, so it’s not unfair to compare them. On the contrary, it’s the smartest thing you can do before choosing which AI you want to rely on day to day.

1. Accessibility

Apple Intelligence is limited to select devices. As of writing, it only works on iPhone models with the A17 Pro chip and Mac or iPad models with an M-series chip. If you’re using an iPhone 13, an older Intel Mac, or even a base model iPhone 15, you’re locked out.

I think Apple is positioning its AI model as a premium feature, likely to manage server load and drive hardware upgrades. However, this setup also limits user access. It’s a major obstacle for mass adoption.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, is widely accessible. You can download the app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, plus its web version is available on any browser. In terms of reach, ChatGPT wins—by a mile.

2. Apple Ecosystem Integration

Both ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence work across Apple devices, but only the latter is built directly into the system. Apple Intelligence operates within apps like Notes, Mail, and Safari. It lets you rewrite text, summarize content, or generate suggestions. The functionality is embedded right where you’re working, so you won’t have to switch between tools.

ChatGPT’s pop-up window on Mac (Option + Space shortcut) is useful, especially if you’ve used the app before. But at the end of the day, it’s still a standalone assistant. You can’t call it up within Safari to summarize a web page or use it natively inside Notes. If you want AI to work like a feature, not a separate product, Apple Intelligence does that better.

3. Feature Set and Use Cases

It’s a bit tricky to compare feature sets. Apple Intelligence introduces several impressive tools, including writing suggestions in Notes and Mail, Smart Reply in Messages, image generation through Image Playground, and on-device summarization in Safari. We also know more features are coming, like the fully upgraded Siri with context awareness and app-level control.

However, ChatGPT supports virtually infinite use cases. You can draft emails, solve math problems, debug code, generate creative writing, summarize PDFs, plan your week, or even create custom GPTs tailored to your tasks.

With enough input, it can already function as a personalized assistant that mirrors how you think and work. What’s even wilder is that we’re far from tapping its full potential. ChatGPT is still ahead in terms of depth and flexibility.

4. Natural Language Quality

There are ways to assess the quality of an LLM. When comparing Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT, here are the key areas that stand out:

Coherence

AI has come a long way from generating disjointed, auto-spun text. Modern LLMs can follow prompts logically, construct arguments, and justify claims. Both ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence do well here. As long as your prompt is clear, both tools generate responses that are logically structured and easy to follow.

Originality

ChatGPT has the edge. While both models tend to default to safe, generic phrasing, ChatGPT can adapt to a wider range of writing styles. With enough input (e.g., tone samples or reference text), it can mirror a specific voice. Apple Intelligence isn’t there yet. Its writing tools are functional but formulaic, and mostly designed for brief system-level tasks like summarizing or rewriting.

Accuracy

ChatGPT wins. It can browse the internet (with GPT-4 Plus) and cite sources if needed. You can also feed it long documents or context-rich prompts, allowing it to generate informed and up-to-date responses. Apple Intelligence is locked to on-device data. That limits its ability to pull in fresh or external information unless Apple expands its web integration.

5. Multimodal Capabilities

ChatGPT supports multiple models, and they have different strengths. GPT-3.5 is fast and free, but it’s text-only and limited in depth. GPT-4 (available to Plus users) is better at reasoning and longer tasks. Then there’s GPT-4o, the newest release, which brings multimodal support. You can upload screenshots, PDFs, charts, and audio files, and the model can interpret them, answer questions, or generate content based on what it sees or hears.

Objectively, Apple Intelligence isn’t quite there yet. It has image generation through Image Playground and can summarize web pages or emails, although it can’t process photos or documents. You also can’t upload or analyze screenshots. It’s designed for light, system-level tasks, not media interpretation. ChatGPT wins here by a wide margin.

Apple vs. ChatGPT: Which Is Better?

As you might have guessed, it depends. If you’re focused on in-app tasks, like rewriting emails, summarizing web pages, or cleaning up your Notes, Apple Intelligence is incredibly convenient. It’s built into the system, works natively, and doesn’t require switching apps. But it’s still limited by hardware requirements and lacks deeper customization.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, is far more versatile. You can use it to brainstorm, code, analyze PDFs, generate content, or even build your own assistant with GPTs. If your needs go beyond casual use or you’re looking for an AI that adapts to your workflow, ChatGPT is the stronger pick.

Of course, there are other options too. If you’re curious about third-party tools that outperform both, check out our roundup of AI apps that outshine Siri and Apple Intelligence.