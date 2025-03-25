ChatGPT keeps getting more impressive every year, but it’s just one app in our competitive, fast-paced tech space. Right now, you have access to tools for almost any productivity challenge, whether it’s smarter features in the apps you already use or brand-new platforms with incredible functionality. With the much-awaited Siri revamp being delayed and Apple Intelligence letting us all down, now’s the best time to explore some of the best AI apps that outperform them.

1. ChatGPT

Image Credits: OpenAI

Engage with ChatGPT to have conversations, get answers to your questions, and generate human-sounding text. There are several use cases for it. You can use it to draft content, research topics, code basic web pages, and summarize long pieces of text. Its developer, OpenAI, also designed powerful AI models like GPT-4, DALL-E, and DALL-E 2.

2. Perplexity

Image Source: App Store

Perplexity grabs your attention with its high-quality answers, accurate source citations, and ability to stay on topic, even as you ask follow-up questions. It combines Google’s, Bing’s, and its own proprietary ranking signals to determine the best results for your AI-generated response. If you’re tackling a tricky topic, using it alongside a classic Google search can be incredibly helpful. I’m still amazed by the niche insights I’ve uncovered while researching with Perplexity.

3. Grammarly

Grammarly is one of the best AI tools to improve your writing. It checks your grammar, punctuation, style, and tone to improve clarity, conciseness, and readability. With custom style guides, you maintain a consistent writing style. Its AI rewrite feature lets you adjust length and formality. The document editor improves long-form writing and saves your work online for easy access. It even tracks your writing progress for improvement.

4. Google Gemini

In December, Google updated its generative AI chatbot Gemini. Like other chatbots, you can ask it questions or use it to generate text and images. However, if you want to create images with people, you’ll need the Advanced version, which costs $20 per month. Google also claims that Gemini 2 can function as an AI agent, meaning it can complete tasks without requiring constant input from you. But to access those features, you’ll also need to upgrade to the Advanced version.

5. Replika

Replika is an AI companion that holds natural, engaging conversations. You can build an emotional connection, customize its appearance, and watch it learn from your chats. Whether you need a friend, mentor, or romantic partner (no judgment), just generate your avatar.

Replika supports you by tracking your mood, helping with goals, and offering a safe space to share. It provides tailored coaching in mindfulness, self-care, and stress management. You can interact through AR, video calls, and journaling. A free version is available, while a $7.99 monthly subscription unlocks extra features.