Apple Arcade’s October Lineup Headlined by NBA 2K26

Apple has officially announced its slate of new games coming to Apple Arcade in October, with four new titles set to expand the subscription service’s library. The month’s biggest release is undoubtedly NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition, which lands on October 16.



This latest installment in the popular basketball franchise introduces a brand new “NBA Eras” feature, allowing players to relive iconic periods of the sport’s history, starting with the legendary rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.



The game also enhances the MyCAREER mode, making it easier for players to create their own professional player using templates based on stars like Vince Carter and cover athlete Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, promising an immersive experience for basketball fans on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Before the basketball action kicks off, three other games will arrive on the service on October 2. These additions cater to a variety of tastes, continuing Apple’s trend of diversifying the Arcade catalog with both major sports franchises and casual titles.



Subscribers can look forward to Dominoes: Classic Tile Game+, a digital version of the timeless board game from developer MobilityWare. Also arriving is Piffle+, a charming arcade puzzle game from Hipster Whale, the minds behind the hit game Crossy Road. This title challenges players to break blocks in a colorful world filled with cats and other adorable characters, offering a lighthearted and strategic experience for all ages.

Rounding out the early October releases is Thomas & Friends: Let’s Roll+, a game designed for younger players.



Developed by StoryToys, this title gives preschoolers a sandbox-style environment where they can drive their favorite engines from the iconic series and even build their own custom tracks. The inclusion of such a well-known children’s brand highlights Apple’s strategy of making Apple Arcade a family-friendly service with content suitable for everyone.



All four titles will be available without ads or in-app purchases, a core promise of the platform since its inception.

The continued addition of major sports titles like NBA 2K26, following the recent launch of NFL Retro Bowl ’26, signals a clear direction for the gaming service.



While Apple Arcade was initially known for its exclusive indie darlings, it has increasingly become home to big-name IPs and established franchises. This strategy aims to attract a broader audience by offering familiar and highly anticipated games. The service remains available for a monthly fee or as part of the Apple One bundle, providing access to a growing catalog of over 200 games for a single subscription price.