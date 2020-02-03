Apple At-Home Device Repair Could Arrive to Your City

Through Go Tech Services Apple at-home device repair is arriving for select cities for customers who need a repair but aren’t able to visit a repair shop or Apple retail store (via MacRumors).

Localized Device Repair

The program is called Apple Authorized Service Provider Go Tech Services, and it’s not just repairs at your home, but at your office as well. The cities in which this program is currently available include:

Chicago Dallas Houston Los Angeles New York San Francisco



To get started you can visit Apple’s support website. When you select the device you need repaired you can choose “Schedule a Repair” with new text that says: “Look for an Apple Authorized Service Provider or Genius Bar. In select locations, onsite service may be available.”

If you’re located in one of the cities above you’ll be able to select Go Tech Services. You could be charged an onsite fee in addition to the standard repair cost, and Apple doesn’t list how much the fee is.

Further Reading

[I Hope Neil Young Will Remember…That The MacBook Pro Isn’t Crap]

[Amazon Will Sell Your Face for as Low as 40 Cents for Facial Recognition]