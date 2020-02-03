Sanho Corporation Announces HyperDrive GEN2 USB-C Hub

Last February Sanho Corporation created a USB-C hub for iPad Pro called HyperDrive, along with Mac hubs before that. Now it’s back with HyperDrive GEN2, and it’s more powerful.

HyperDrive GEN2

These models aren’t as iPad-friendly as the first generation HyperDrive, because it can’t easily clip onto the side of your device. These new models are too big for that. You can still use them with a USB-C iPad Pro but it will be via a cable.

Features

4K60Hz HDMI HDR (vs 4K30Hz HDMI on 1st generation USB-C hubs)

(vs 4K30Hz HDMI on 1st generation USB-C hubs) 300MB/s UHS-II MicroSD/SD (vs 104MB/s UHS-I MicroSD/SD)

(vs 104MB/s UHS-I MicroSD/SD) 10Gb/s USB-A Gen 2 (vs 5Gb/s USB-A Gen 1)

(vs 5Gb/s USB-A Gen 1) 100W USB-C Power Delivery (vs 60W USB-C Power Delivery)

It comes in three sizes: 6 ports, 12 ports, and 18 ports.

6 Port Model

SD UHS-II

MicroSD UHS-II

3.5mm Audio Jack

USB-A 10Gbps

HDMI 4K60Hz HDR

USB-C Power Delivery 100W

US$99.99

12-Port Model

Everything in the 6-port model, plus:

USB-A 10Gbps

USB-A 2.0

USB-A 2.0

Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI 4K60Hz HDR

DisplayPort 4K60Hz

US$149.99

18-Port Model

Everything in the 6-port and 12-port models, plus:

USB-A QC 3.0 18W

USB-A 10Gbps

DC Power Port

Digital Coaxial Audio

Optical Toslink Audio

VGA

US$199.99

Those are the final prices for each model, but Early Bird backers on Kickstarter can get each one for 50% off starting today.

