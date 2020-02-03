‘Carpool Karaoke’: James Corden Hits Out at ‘Tow’ Claims

Late Late Show presenter James Corden has hit out at claims that he does not actually drive the car during Carpool Karaoke. He said that he drives the vehicle in “95 percent” of the clips.

James Corden Tackles ‘Carpool Karaoke‘ Outcry

The rumors started when a Twitter user filmed Mr. Corden and pop-star Justin Bieber shooting the segment and being towed. However, the presenter laughed off the “scandal.” Mr. Corden insisted unless he and his guests were doing something whereby “safety” required them to be towed, he drives. He teased viewers fore believing too readily in the reality of the Carpool Karaoke, and then listed the times he has and has not driven. Mr. Corden went on to introduce a preview of the upcoming series which will stream exclusively on Apple TV.