Apple News 2020 Presidential Coverage Launches

Apple News launched its special coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign on Monday, the day of the Democratic Iowa caucus. It will feature curated articles from the likes of ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, and many more.

Apple News Presidential Coverage

Amongst the content available will be curated guides, special features and resources. The coverage will also provide coverage of key policy areas, such as foreign affairs, income inequality, trade, immigration, education, and health care. There will also be guides to all the candidates and a literacy guild to help people identify misinformation. Furthermore, Apple News will provide live coverage of debates, starting with the Democratic one in New Hampshire on February. It will all be available via the News app.