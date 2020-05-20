Apple’s New Austin Campus Will Have a Six-Story Hotel

According to a revised site plan approved by the City of Austin on April 29, Apple’s upcoming campus in Austin will feature a 75,500 sq.ft. hotel with six stories and 192 rooms. The original plan didn’t include a hotel, and a hotel brand name wasn’t included.

Apple Austin Campus

The US$1 billion campus is currently under construction in northwest Austin on a 133 acre site at West Parmer Lane and Riata Vista Circle. Office space will take up two million square feet while other structures like parking garages will be three million square feet.

Apple isn’t the only company building hotels. American Airlines will add a hotel with 600 rooms at its headquarters. John Boyd Jr., principal of Princeton, New Jersey-based corporate location consulting firm The Boyd Co. Inc., told CultureMap that he expects this to become common in the future:

Apple is a trendsetter in so many ways. Its proposed hotel as part of its new Austin campus is another example of it being ahead of the curve. Having a hotel connected at the hip with its corporate parent is not common now, but in the post-COVID-19 corporate travel world, I expect we will be seeing more of this concept, especially from deep-pocketed tech firms like Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.

The Austin site is set to open in 2022 and with space for 5,000 employees, eventually growing to include 15,000 employees.