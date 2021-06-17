Four historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) will receive ‘Innovation Grants’ from Apple, it was announced Thursday. Alabama A&M University, Howard University, Morgan State University, and Prairie View A&M University will receive US$5 million each, USA Today reported.

Four HBCUs Receive $5 million ‘Innovation Grants’ From Apple

The grants are part of Apple’s US$100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative and will support the recipients’ university’s engineering school. They will also support the expansion of emerging hardware technologies coursework and expertise. The grants are aimed are helping to prepare students for careers in hardware and silicon chip design, in what Apple calls the New Silicon Initiative.

Commenting, Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, said:

The HBCU community is home to incredible Black talent and we are thrilled to work alongside these universities to enhance the opportunities for their students. We know many jobs of the future will be in innovative areas like silicon engineering and we want to help ensure the leaders of tomorrow have access to transformational learning opportunities.

John M. M. Anderson, dean of Howard University’s College of Engineering and Architecture, said: