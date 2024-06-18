Apple’s ‘Back to School’ Promo Kicks Off This Week in U.S. and Canada

While it may be rare to see Apple offering discounts on especially the newer models, its annual Back to School promotion comes as a savior for university students and teachers. Apple’s annual Back to School promotion is coming this week for university students and faculty members based in the United States and Canada, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

As usual, Apple will offer students a free Apple gift card when they get a Mac or an iPad. It’s expected that Apple might use this offer to boost sales of the newly launched M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro models. On a side note, you can check whether M2 iPad Air or M4 iPad Pro suits you better. As of last year, Cupertino passed up to $150 back on Macs and up to $100 on iPads to American students.

However, the terms of this year’s campaign are still under wraps. Notably, Apple had begun the “Back to School” promotion in early June last year, but Apple is taking a little extra time for this year. There may be many reasons, including the latest M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro’s delayed launch.

That said, Apple recently revamped its online Education Store ahead of the anticipated Back to School promotion. The updated website now features dedicated sections for each product category, making it simpler for shoppers to locate exactly what they want.

Those interested in snagging Apple products during the upcoming Back to School must note that they should be a student enrolled in a university or a faculty member. In addition to Macs and iPads, certain accessories like the Apple Studio Display, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard are also available at discounted prices through the Education Store. As a piece of advice, you can always compare the prices with third-party retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and more before making the final purchase.