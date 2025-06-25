Apple Begins 2025 iPad Pro Production, but High Prices May Limit Demand

Apple has started production of the 2025 iPad Pro, with Samsung Display and LG Display manufacturing OLED panels since early June. The devices are expected to launch in October, aligning with Apple’s typical fall schedule for iPad releases. The upcoming model is anticipated to feature the M5 chip, but aside from this processor upgrade, few other major changes are expected.

Mass production of the OLED panels appears to confirm earlier predictions by analysts and leakers. According to ZDNet Korea, cited by DigiTimes, both Samsung and LG are producing displays for both the 11-inch and 13-inch versions, marking a shift from previous years when each company supplied only one size. This change helps Apple reduce risks tied to supply-chain disruptions and follows its broader strategy of diversifying component sources.

Sales May Struggle Again Due to Pricing

Despite the progress on production, analysts remain cautious about demand. UBI Research reports that Samsung and LG shipped only 6.3 million OLED panels for iPads in 2024, well below the initial forecast of 9 million units. The main reason, according to analysts, is the high pricing of OLED iPad Pro models, which deterred many buyers. That same challenge is expected to affect 2025 sales as well.

Apple’s long-term plan includes shifting all iPad models to OLED displays, similar to its approach with the iPhone lineup. The iPad mini may follow in 2026, with the iPad Air expected to adopt OLED in 2027. However, this transition depends not just on technology readiness but also on managing production capacity and pricing.

Supplier Diversification Faces Delays

Apple has also been working to bring a third OLED supplier, Chinese display maker BOE, into its iPad supply chain. But BOE continues to face technical hurdles. It has yet to meet Apple’s standards for low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels. The company recently failed to gain certification for LTPO panels intended for the iPhone 16 Pro, raising doubts about its readiness to support iPad production.

According to DigiTimes, while BOE may eventually meet Apple’s requirements, the timeline appears longer than expected. For now, Samsung and LG remain Apple’s only qualified suppliers for OLED iPad panels.

Apple is on track for an October 2025 launch of the M5 iPad Pro, with OLED display production already in progress. But pricing remains a significant barrier to widespread adoption. The company’s efforts to diversify suppliers continue, though delays in BOE’s readiness mean Samsung and LG will carry the load again this year. Whether consumers will pay a premium for modest updates remains the critical question heading into the fall.