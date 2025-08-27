Apple Brings Its Live Music Stations to TuneIn for the First Time

Apple is making its live music stations available outside the Apple Music app for the first time. Through a new partnership with TuneIn, all six Apple Music live stations can now be streamed on the digital radio platform, which reaches more than 75 million monthly active users across devices, including smart speakers, cars, and mobile apps.

The move broadens Apple’s reach at a time when Spotify continues to dominate the subscription music market. Unlike Spotify, Apple Music has no ad-supported tier. Its strategy relies on free trial conversions, often tied to hardware purchases, and on curated radio programming that highlights human DJs rather than algorithms.

Beyond Apple Music

Apple Music launched in 2015 with Beats 1, later rebranded as Apple Music 1. The service has since grown to six stations: Apple Music 1, Hits, Country, Musica Uno, Club, and Chill. Until now, listeners needed the Apple Music app to access them. On TuneIn, these channels remain free and commercial-free, but each stream includes a link directing users to Apple Music, a clear push to convert listeners into paying subscribers.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple’s share of U.S. music subscribers dropped to 25 percent at the end of last year, down from 30 percent in 2020. Spotify gained ground during that period, rising to 37 percent from 31 percent. Global estimates from MIDiA Research show a similar trend, with Apple Music’s share slipping from 16 percent in 2020 to 12 percent today.

TuneIn Chief Executive Richard Stern told the Journal that Apple approached his company late last year about the deal. He described the stations as a strong fit for TuneIn’s global platform and noted that the absence of commercials ensures a positive listener experience.

Apple has not commented publicly on the partnership.