Apple Brings More Options to AirPlay Functionality in macOS Sequoia 15.2 Beta

Apple has introduced new AirPlay features in the macOS Sequoia 15.2 beta; as revealed by MacRumors, users can now have more control over content sharing when using AirPlay with an Apple TV.

The updated AirPlay now has three main options for content sharing:

Entire screen Specific window or app Extended display

Credits: MacRumors

This lets users share presentations or photos on a TV screen without exposing other content on their Mac, which improves privacy and presentation capabilities.

In the current version of MacOS, AirPlay only allows the entire display of a Mac to be mirrored by an Apple TV. The new beta brings the option to share only a portion of the display.

Apple plans to release macOS Sequoia 15.2 to the public in early December. The update also includes Apple Intelligence features such as Image Playground and ChatGPT integration with Siri.