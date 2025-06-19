Apple Camp 2025 Opens Registration for Free Kids Workshops

Registration for Apple Camp 2025 is now open. The annual program runs from June 21 to July 31 at Apple Stores globally. Aimed at children aged 6 to 10, the workshops are part of Apple’s Today at Apple initiative and focus on hands-on learning through technology.

This year’s session, titled Direct Your Own Friendship Film on iPad, introduces children to the basics of filmmaking using iMovie. Over a 90-minute session, kids will collaborate in small groups to write, shoot, and edit a short movie centered around friendship. Apple will provide iPads for use during the workshop, and attendance by a parent or guardian is mandatory.

The sessions are free of charge. At the end of the event, each participant receives an Apple Camp T-shirt. For 2025, the shirts are made entirely from recycled materials.

How to Join Apple Camp 2025

You can sign up now on the Today at Apple website. Seats are limited and tend to fill quickly, especially in major cities. Apple encourages early registration to secure a spot.

The company also supports accessibility. Families can request hearing loop technology for sessions where audio support is needed.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple’s updated session structure includes dividing children into two teams. They will plan and film their projects using iPads, then use iMovie to edit scenes, add effects, and complete their short films during the same session.

Apple notes that all devices used in the workshop are provided, and no personal equipment is needed. The program reflects Apple’s continued push to integrate creativity, collaboration, and environmental awareness into its community outreach.