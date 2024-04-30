Apple Cards Issued in 2019 Set To Expire, Replacement Titanium Cards on the Way

Apple Card was launched in 2019 amidst much fanfare. The company is now notifying early adapters that their Apple Card is set to expire. Soon Apple will dispatch physical titanium cards to those who got Apple Cards early in 2019.

The replacement Apple Card is set to last for five years ones. Ideally, the titanium should withstand years of wear and tear. Furthermore, most of the features are available digitally. For instance rotating security codes and credit card numbers. Meanwhile, the personal card is only useful for in-store or offline transactions.

“We’re sending a replacement titanium card to your billing address so you can continue to use it at physical locations. Remember, even without a physical card you can always use your Apple Card at any location that accepts Apple Pay. Your new titanium card will be shipped within 2 weeks from the date of this communication.”

This is standard practice across the credit card industry. So there is nothing much to worry about. In fact, Apple assures you that you can continue using Apple Card to shop at merchants that have yet to accept Apple Pay.

The Apple Card is set to stop working beyond the expiration date. You need to activate the replacement card as soon as possible. It is no secret that Apple keeps publicizing its sustainable processes. Well, the Apple Card is no different. You get a prepaid shipping label alongside a replacement Apple Card. Toss in the card and send it for recycling.

Is Apple Card Shutting Down this Year?

On a related note, there have been rumours that Apple Card will shut down in 2024. This is based on the fact that Apple Card is set to sever its ties with banking partner Goldman Sachs. The rumor has very little credit as Apple could partner with a new bank. With no official announcement, we are sure that Apple Card will continue to live on.

Source