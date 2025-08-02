Apple CEO Tells Staff: “The AI Revolution Is Ours to Grab”

One day after Apple’s earnings report, CEO Tim Cook gathered employees for a rare all-hands meeting at the Steve Jobs Theater. He believes artificial intelligence isn’t just another tech wave. It’s Apple’s next frontier. “Apple must do this. Apple will do this. This is sort of ours to grab,” he told staff, stressing that the AI revolution rivals the importance of the internet, smartphones, and cloud computing.

The urgency was unmistakable. Apple has arrived late to the AI race, trailing behind Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI, whose products like ChatGPT have reshaped public and enterprise expectations. Apple Intelligence, the company’s new AI initiative, launched only recently and has yet to land with impact. Internally, Cook aimed to shift the narrative from lagging behind to defining the future.

A Rebuttal to Criticism, and a Push to Accelerate

Cook leaned on a familiar argument. Apple has never been first, but it has often been best. “There was a PC before the Mac. A smartphone before the iPhone. Many tablets before the iPad. An MP3 player before the iPod,” he said. The key, in his view, isn’t being early. It’s delivering a product that redefines expectations.

The meeting came amid challenges. Apple is grappling with leadership changes, stalled internal projects, and growing competition for AI talent. Notably, several engineers have left for Meta’s Superintelligence Labs. According to Bloomberg, some teams, like the one behind Siri, were blindsided by delays and by Apple’s decision to partner with OpenAI and Anthropic instead of keeping all development in-house.

Senior vice president Craig Federighi addressed the setbacks directly. He explained that Siri’s revamp was delayed because the team tried to blend two different systems: the old rules-based assistant and a new large language model-based system. “We initially wanted to do a hybrid architecture, but we realized that approach wasn’t going to get us to Apple quality,” he said. Apple is now shifting to a fully rebuilt version of Siri expected to launch next year.

Looking Ahead: AI, Retail, and Expansion

Beyond Siri, Cook painted a broader picture. Apple has already hired 12,000 new employees this year, with 40 percent in R&D roles. The company is developing a cloud computing chip, codenamed Baltra, to support AI tools and has plans for an AI server plant in Houston. Internally, Cook urged teams to act faster. “To not do so would be to be left behind, and we can’t do that,” he said.

Cook also outlined Apple’s evolving retail strategy. The company is expanding into emerging markets, opening new stores in India, the UAE, China, and its first in Saudi Arabia. He noted that while Apple won’t ignore developed markets, much of its future growth will come from newer regions.

As for products, Cook kept specifics close to the chest but hinted at major developments ahead. “The product pipeline, which I can’t talk about: It’s amazing, guys. It’s amazing,” he said. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone, smart home devices, robotics, and smart glasses.

Cook also addressed regulatory pressure, saying, “Big Tech is under a lot of scrutiny around the world,” and called on regulators to preserve user privacy and security. He briefly acknowledged the upcoming retirement of COO Jeff Williams and highlighted company milestones in healthcare, environmental goals, and Apple TV+ growth.