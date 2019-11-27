Apple Obeys Russian Demand to Change Crimea in Apple Maps

Back in February we reported that the Russian State Duma wanted Apple to display Crimea as part of Russia instead of Ukraine, after the former annexed the country in 2014. Apple has now complied with that demand (via BBC).

Crimea Map

It now depends on whether you’re in Russia or not. When viewed from inside Russia, Crimea is shown as Russian territory in Apple Maps and Weather. Outside of Russia Apple displays the border between the two countries.

Apple reportedly suggested at first that it display Crimea as “undefined territory” in the same way that Google does, but Russia wasn’t satisfied with this. Vasily Piskaryov, chairman of the Duma security and anti-corruption committee, said that Russia is open to “dialogue and constructive co-operation with foreign companies.”

Further Reading:

[Russia Wants Apple Maps to Show Crimea as Russian Territory]

[Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Accusing Apple of Selling User Data]