Apple Claims Spotify Pays Nothing for Their Services

Days after the European Union slaps Apple with a $500 million fine, it smacks Apple once again with over $2 billion for violating EU competition regulations regarding its music streaming strategy. It states that Apple violated EU competition laws by giving preference to Apple Music over rival services like Spotify.
According to a statement from the European Commission, Apple allegedly barred app developers from “fully informing iOS users about alternative and cheaper music subscription services outside of the app,” giving Apple’s own music platform an unfair advantage.
As per the Commission’s findings, Apple’s actions during the past ten years have resulted in “significantly higher prices for music streaming subscriptions.” Since Apple Music charges a 30% fee to other streaming services that use its service to monetize, it can afford to undercut its competitors without losing as much of a profit.
Apple claims that Spotify has decided not to allow in-app payments for subscriptions on the App Store, despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the 30% membership price, which has prompted businesses such as Spotify and Netflix to remove all payment methods from the App Store.
Moreover, the company says that “free isn’t enough for Spotify. They also want to rewrite the rules of the App Store — in a way that advantages them even more.”
Apple also makes a claim about Spotify’s market position in the EU, stating that “the reality is that European consumers have more choices than ever. Ironically, in the name of competition, today’s decision just cements the dominant position of a successful European company that is the digital music market’s runaway leader.”
Apple vs. Spotify
Spotify released a statement, satisfied with the fine:
In response, Apple released a statement outlining its version of events and highlighting Spotify’s growth as a result of the App Store: