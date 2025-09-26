Apple clears up confusion over iPhone 17 Pro scratches

If you spotted scuff-like rings on iPhone 17 Pro units in Apple Stores, you saw residue from worn MagSafe stands, not permanent damage. Apple says the marks are material transfer that you can wipe off. The company plans to fix the issue in stores and notes that other display iPhones, including some iPhone 16 units, show the same residue.

Residue, Not Damage

You should judge a phone by how it holds up in real use, not by a demo unit that sits on a charger 12 hours a day. Store stands get thousands of dockings, collect dust, and their coatings wear down. That mix can leave visible transfer on aluminum finishes.

Ask staff to clean the unit. The residue should come off with a cloth.

Check another color or another unit.

Remember that residue is not a scratch. Look for actual grooves you can feel.

The camera plateau edges raise a separate question. Edges take the first hit in pockets, on tables, and in sand. Geometry matters. A sharper edge concentrates contact and shows wear sooner than a rounded one, even when the underlying material is durable.

Apple confirmed to 9to5Mac that worn MagSafe charging stands in some stores are leaving removable marks on iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max back glass near the MagSafe ring. The company says it will address store hardware and that the residue wipes off during cleaning.

The ‘Scratchgate’ Story

The “scratchgate” story gained steam after Bloomberg flagged visibly marked demo units on launch day. Photos showed circular wear near the MagSafe cutout on multiple display phones.

Over the weekend, JerryRigEverything’s tests focused on the raised perimeter around the camera plateau. He reported those edges scratch more readily, pointing to the lack of a chamfer or radius.

Apple says the camera plateau edges on iPhone 17 Pro behave like the anodized aluminum edges on other Apple hardware, including MacBooks. The edges go through durability testing, but you should expect normal wear over time, including small abrasions. That statement tracks with how anodized aluminum works in the real world. The hard oxide layer resists corrosion, but edge geometry still dictates how scuffs appear.

Retail displays are a torture chamber for finishes in a way your pocket is not. Demo phones sit on chargers that act like a turnstile. Dust becomes an abrasive. If a stand’s coating degrades, it can leave residue. That explains why you see circular marks clustered around the charging ring on display units, while buyers at home report fewer issues after basic cleaning.

Practical guidance

Clean new phones out of the box. Use a microfiber cloth and a small amount of screen-safe cleaner.

If residue remains, try isopropyl alcohol on the cloth, not directly on the phone.

Avoid grit. Empty pocket sand and clean table surfaces before setting the phone down.

Case or no case is your call, but a thin lip around the camera can spare the edges from direct contact.

If you rely on MagSafe, use reputable chargers with intact pads. Replace worn pads that feel rough.

Where Things Stand

You are looking at two different issues. Store marks near MagSafe are residue and clean off. Edge abrasions on the camera plateau qualify as normal wear on anodized aluminum, especially on sharper edges. Neither story signals a structural failure. If you care about cosmetics, clean the finish, mind the edges, and choose accessories that do not introduce abrasion.