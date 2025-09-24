iPhone 17 Pro ‘Scratchgate’ issues are real: protect yours now

The iPhone 17 launch has already stirred controversy. Customers report scratches and scuffs on brand-new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max units. Some flaws show up on devices that are still on display in Apple stores. The problem has spread quickly enough to earn a nickname: Scratchgate.

Scratches spotted worldwide

Reports began surfacing over the weekend, just as the iPhone 17 lineup hit stores. Shoppers have noticed scratches on the deep blue iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, along with scuffs on the iPhone 17 Air Space Black edition. Bloomberg reported that these marks were seen not only on customer-purchased devices but also on display units in stores across New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and London.

Adding to concerns, Apple’s own MagSafe charger is said to leave a circular imprint on the backs of iPhone 17 Pro models. Bloomberg noted that even these marks were visible on phones fresh from the store.

What people are saying online

In China, Weibo users posted images of scratched devices and pushed the related hashtag into the platform’s top trends. As reported by zdnet, people shared similar posts on Facebook and X, amplifying complaints outside China.

YouTube tester JerryRigEverything ran durability checks and showed that camera lenses survived but the edges around the camera plateau scratched easily. He also marked the back panel but in his tests some of those scratches wiped away after cleaning.

CultofMedia inspected demo units at an Apple store and found scratches that did not come off with a microfiber cloth. Their report suggests the issue goes beyond simple surface smudges.

Why this generation seems different

The explanation likely comes down to materials. Apple used titanium for the iPhone 15 and 16 Pro models. Titanium is hard, but it can run hot. For the 17 Pro series, Apple switched to an aluminum frame. Aluminum runs cooler but is softer and more prone to surface marks.

Apple also applied Ceramic Shield to the back of Pro models this year. The material is meant to resist scratches, but darker finishes show scuffs more clearly, which makes marks more noticeable to buyers.

How to protect your iPhone 17

Apple has faced device controversies before, like Antennagate and Bendgate. Scratchgate may or may not reach that scale. For now, your best option is prevention. Protect the phone from day one. Follow these simple steps.

Use a case. A clear case can show off the phone’s color while protecting its edges and back.

A clear case can show off the phone’s color while protecting its edges and back. Add a screen protector. This prevents scratches and helps guard against cracks.

This prevents scratches and helps guard against cracks. Handle with care . If you remove the case to clean it, be mindful of where you place the phone.

. If you remove the case to clean it, be mindful of where you place the phone. Avoid harsh surfaces. Even brief contact with abrasive materials can leave marks.

The iPhone 17 remains a capable device. Scratches can change how it looks and how you feel about it. If you plan to buy one, protect it from the start.