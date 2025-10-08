Apple Close to Settling EU Antitrust Case to Avoid Heavy Fines

Apple is nearing a settlement with European regulators to end ongoing antitrust disputes, signaling a possible turning point in its tense relationship with Brussels. The discussions aim to resolve investigations under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) and avoid further financial penalties that could reach up to 5 percent of Apple’s global daily revenue.

Apple under pressure to comply

According to the Financial Times, both Apple and Meta are in advanced talks with the European Commission after receiving combined fines of €700 million earlier this year. Apple was targeted for App Store policies that allegedly restricted developers from directing users to alternative payment options outside its platform. In response, the company announced changes in June to align with EU demands.

Kyle Andeer, Apple’s chief compliance officer, said the company acted “to avoid the threat of future significant fines.” Apple insists its current system complies with the DMA but continues to appeal portions of the decision it views as overreaching. The commission, however, remains cautious and is still reviewing whether Apple’s adjustments give developers a fair chance to compete and users a clear choice.

Meta and Apple seek to avoid escalating fines

Meta’s case revolves around its “pay or consent” model, which forces users to either allow data tracking or pay for an ad-free version of Facebook and Instagram. European officials told the Financial Times that regulators are optimistic about a settlement after Meta agreed to make its user consent process more transparent.

Both companies hope to finalize agreements that would prevent new rounds of daily fines and feature delays. EU officials said the talks are constructive and ongoing. The commission confirmed that “all options remain on the table” if Apple or Meta fail to fully meet their legal obligations, but optimism now outweighs confrontation as negotiations reach their final stretch.