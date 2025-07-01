Apple Delays iOS 26 Features in EU Over Regulatory Pressures

Apple has confirmed that several features planned for iOS 26 will not be available to users in the European Union at launch. The delay stems from ongoing compliance issues with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), a regulatory framework aimed at curbing the power of large tech companies.

Key Features Held Back Over Legal Compliance

One of the features Apple is holding back is “visited places,” a new addition to Apple Maps that tracks and records locations users have visited. This feature, which appears connected to future Apple Intelligence capabilities, will not be included in the EU version of iOS 26 when it launches later this year.

While “visited places” is the only confirmed omission, other iOS 26 features may also be delayed in the EU. Apple said it is still reviewing which features might be affected and is working to resolve compliance challenges.

Apple’s Friction With the DMA Continues

In a workshop with EU officials and developers in Brussels, Apple’s Vice President of Legal, Kyle Andeer, said the company had already decided to delay the release of some products and features for EU users. He warned that opening Apple’s ecosystem to competitors, as required by the DMA, could compromise user security.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Apple argues that the DMA complicates software development and lowers product quality. The company maintains that the law introduces privacy, security, and safety risks. Apple continues to resist obligations such as expanding interoperability with third-party devices and giving developers greater access to its software.

EU officials insist that Apple must comply with the DMA’s provisions, including improving how third-party devices work with iPhones and enhancing fairness for competitors. The gap between Apple and the EU remains wide, especially on the question of user security.

This delay follows a pattern. Last year, features like Apple Intelligence and iPhone Mirroring for Mac were also rolled out late or excluded entirely in the EU.