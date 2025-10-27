Apple could launch four new pro apps for iPad soon

Apple seems ready to expand its professional app lineup for the iPad. New App Store data hints that the company plans to release four Mac apps: Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on iPad. If true, they would join Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, which arrived last year.

According to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, new App Store IDs were found that match these four apps. The timing fits with Apple’s recent M5 iPad Pro launch, which is aimed at professionals who want desktop-level performance on a tablet.

What each app does

Motion and Compressor are support apps for Final Cut Pro on Mac. Motion lets creators design 2D and 3D titles, transitions, and visual effects. Compressor handles video and audio export, letting users fine-tune settings for format and quality.

MainStage works with Logic Pro and is designed for musicians who perform live. It allows them to use software instruments, effects, and custom setups on stage.

Pixelmator Pro is a professional image editing app that Apple acquired last year. The iPad currently has a simpler version called Pixelmator, but a Pro version would bring advanced editing tools similar to the Mac version.

Apps info

Pixelmator Pro: Advanced image editing app acquired by Apple.

Advanced image editing app acquired by Apple. Motion: Tool for creating effects, titles, and transitions for Final Cut Pro.

Tool for creating effects, titles, and transitions for Final Cut Pro. Compressor: App for compressing and exporting audio and video files.

App for compressing and exporting audio and video files. MainStage: Live performance tool linked with Logic Pro.

Apple’s push into pro-level apps on iPad began with Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro in May 2023. Adding these four companion apps would make the iPad a more complete creative workstation. It would also give professionals more reasons to use the iPad as their main device for editing, music production, or live shows.

Pricing and release

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad use subscriptions that cost $4.99 per month or $49 per year in the U.S. On Mac, the four new apps are sold with one-time purchases ranging from $29.99 to $49.99. Apple has not said whether the iPad versions will use the same subscription model or stay as one-time purchases.

Apple has not announced a release date yet. The Final Cut Pro Creative Summit, which often brings software news, is delayed until spring 2026. Still, the discovery of new App Store IDs suggests Apple could reveal these apps anytime soon. If that happens, the iPad will move even closer to becoming a true pro device for creators.