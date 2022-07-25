Apple Details Products Eligible for Upcoming Sales Tax Holidays in Nine US States

Various U.S. states have sales tax holidays approaching. Usually offered shortly before students return to school in the fall, these are opportunities for consumers to but certain products without paying the usual sales tax. In fact, nine U.S. states offer a break from the usual expense in the coming days and weeks. Apple recently detailed which of its products are eligible for these sales tax holidays in each state.

Which Apple Products May Qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday?

Detailed product eligibility for sales tax holidays differs from state to state. Depending on where you’re shopping, you might be able to purchase Macs, iPads, or iPhones without having to pay any sales tax. Some peripherals, such as the Studio Display and Apple Pencil, are also eligible in some states.

On its landing page dedicated to the information, Apple offers information about which U.S. states offer sales tax holidays and when they run. For example, Florida offers its break from sales taxes from July 25 through August 7. Tennessee shoppers get a break from July 29 through July 31, while Massachusetts has its own tax holiday August 13 and 14.

Links for each state will let you know which products are eligible for tax savings. Apple also notes that the tax savings on orders may not appear at purchase time, but will be reflected on the final receipt.

Save Even More With Apple’s Back to School Promotions

Those shopping for school can cash in on even more savings besides the sales tax holiday. On select purchases, shoppers can score an Apple gift card worth up to $150. On top of that, the Cupertino-based tech giant offers significant discounts on Macs, iPads and more to teachers, faculty and staff of educational institutions; students; and their parents.

Beyond those offers, Apple is also promoting its AppleCare+ coverage at rates discounted for educational purchases. Some products will also come with a free three-month trial to Apple TV+ streaming service.