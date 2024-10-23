Apple Developing Discord-Like In-Game Chat Functionality via FaceTime and iMessage

Apple is reportedly developing a new dedicated gaming app for iOS, with plans to reduce gaming content from the App Store, Apple Arcade, and Game Center into a single platform. Let’s be honest: game recommendations and listing can be distracting when you’re looking for some actual app.

According to sources close to the project, as reported by 9to5Mac, the app will merge with users’ Game Center profiles. It will not replace Game Center but will instead work alongside it. The app will have multiple tabs, including a “Play Now” section that will have editorial content and game recommendations.

Both Apple Arcade games and titles from the App Store will be accessible within this new hub. The app is also expected to promote special gaming events and provide updates on developments in the gaming world.

In addition to these features, Apple is reportedly experimenting with integrating FaceTime and iMessage into the app to improve communication between players.

This could enable real-time exchange during multiplayer games, similar to Discord. Developers may have the opportunity to present mini-games using App Clips, providing quick gaming experiences without full downloads.

This initiative appears to be part of Apple’s strategy to make its devices more appealing to gamers by creating a centralized hub similar to the Xbox app for iPhone. The release date for this new gaming app is not yet confirmed.