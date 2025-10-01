Apple Didn’t Remove Flashlight Beam Control – You Got the Wrong iPhone

If you upgraded to an iPhone 17 and can’t change the flashlight from narrow to wide, nothing broke. Apple didn’t disable the control. The adjustable beam is tied to hardware that Apple reserves for Pro models.

Apple lists “Adaptive True Tone flash” on iPhone 14 Pro and later Pro phones, not on base models that only have “True Tone flash.” That hardware difference underpins the beam-width control introduced with iOS 26’s updated flashlight UI. Apple’s technical pages and newsroom materials confirm the Pro hardware.

What’s actually happening

Pro iPhones use an Adaptive True Tone flash module built around a 3×3 LED array and optics that let the system shape light. That setup enables two independent controls in iOS 26: brightness up or down, and beam width left or right. Base models, including iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air, use a simpler flash without that multi-LED array, so you only get brightness control. In short, your iPhone 17 isn’t missing a toggle. It never supported it.

How to check your phone and use the feature

Verify your hardware. If you have a Pro or Pro Max from iPhone 14 Pro onward, you have Adaptive True Tone flash. If you have iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air, you don’t. Update to iOS 18 or later. The beam-width UI arrived with iOS 18. Turn on the flashlight, then adjust: Brightness: swipe up or down on the on-screen flashlight control.

swipe up or down on the on-screen flashlight control. Beam width: swipe left or right to narrow or widen the beam. This interaction shows on supported Pro models only.

Why Apple draws this line

Beam shaping relies on hardware as much as software. Apple’s Pro modules use nine individually addressable LEDs and optics that let iOS direct more of the array for a wider flood or concentrate fewer LEDs for a tighter spot. Without that array, iOS can’t change the beam pattern. You still get multiple brightness levels on non-Pro phones, but not the lateral beam control.

In simple terms

No, Apple didn’t remove a feature on iPhone 17. The adjustable beam belongs to Pro devices with Adaptive True Tone flash.

The adjustable beam belongs to Pro devices with Adaptive True Tone flash. If you want beam control, you need a Pro. iPhone 14 Pro and newer Pros support it after updating to iOS 18.

iPhone 14 Pro and newer Pros support it after updating to iOS 18. Everyone else still gets brightness control. That’s the extent of the flashlight on base models.

If you do have a Pro and the left-right swipe isn’t appearing, confirm you’re on iOS 18 or later, toggle the flashlight from Control Center, and try again. If it still doesn’t show, restart your phone.