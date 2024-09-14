Apple Ends Its 47 Years Old Tradition, No Apple Stickers With iPhone 16, but There’s a Way

The upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models will not include the iconic Apple logo stickers in their packaging. This marks the first time in iPhone history that these stickers will be absent from the box, ending a practice that dates back to 1977 when Apple first included logo stickers with the Apple II computer.

Older Apple stickers

Apple stickers have been a staple in product packaging for nearly half a century, evolving from the original rainbow logo to the current white monochrome design.

Removing stickers from iPhone packaging is part of Apple’s broader environmental initiatives. The company aims to become carbon neutral by 2030 and eliminate all plastic from its packaging by 2025. The iPhone 16 series will feature entirely fiber-based packaging.

While stickers will no longer be included in the box, customers purchasing an iPhone 16 from an Apple Store can request a sticker at the time of purchase.

BUT

This option is unavailable for home delivery orders or through third-party retailers and carrier partners.

But the iPhone 16 lineup won’t be the first in this trend. The Apple Vision Pro, launched in February 2024, and the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models released in May 2024, also shipped without stickers.

