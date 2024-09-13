Download iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Wallpapers in 4k

Jose Luansing Jr.

1 minute read
| iPhone
Wallpapers for iPhone 16

Apple teased us with the iOS Developer Beta at the WWDC 2024, but it dropped details on the highly anticipated iPhone 16 at the “It’s Glowtime” event. The lineup comes with brighter, more dynamic, and ultra-responsive 120Hz ProMotion Super Retina XDR.

Exciting, right? But here’s the catch: graphics for older iPhone models won’t do these specs justice. Finding the perfect wallpaper to complement these new dimensions is more challenging than ever. To save you time, I compiled where to Download iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Wallpapers in 4k. Here’s where to go.

Download iPhone Pro 16 Wallpapers in 4k

1. Natural Titanium

Image Credits: Tech PP

2. Ultramarine

3. White Silver

4. Hot Pink

5. Teal

6. Black

7. Dark Brown Natural Titanium

Natural Titanium Brown
Image Credits: Artemis Prime

8. Desert Titanium

9. Green White

Green White

Download iPhone 16 Wallpapers in 4k

1. Ultramarine

2. White Silver

3. Pink

4. Teal

5. Black

These are just some of the best iPhone 16 and 16 Pro wallpapers that you’ll find on third-party websites. Feel free to browse the work of other artists. You can also look into the official iOS 18 wallpapers in 4k.

Exciting, right? But here’s the catch: graphics for older iPhone models won’t do these specs justice. Finding the perfect wallpaper to complement these new dimensions is more challenging than ever. To save you time, I compiled where to Download iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Wallpapers in 4k. Here’s where to go.

Download iPhone 16 Wallpapers in 4k

1. Ultramarine

2. White Silver

3. Pink

4. Teal

5. Black

Download iPhone Pro 16 Wallpapers in 4k

1. Natural Titanium

Image Credits: Tech PP

2. Ultramarine

3. White Silver

4. Hot Pink

5. Teal

6. Black

7. Dark Brown Natural Titanium

Natural Titanium Brown

Image Credits: Artemis Prime

8. Desert Titanium

9. Green White

Green White


These are just some of the best iPhone 16 and 16 Pro wallpapers that you’ll find on third-party websites. Feel free to browse the work of other artists. You can also look into the official iOS 18 wallpapers in 4k.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.