Less Than 1 Out of 10 People Are Updating Their iPhone Every Year

A report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) shows iPhone upgrade patterns. The data shows that fewer consumers are rushing to purchase the latest iPhone models, with less than 10% of users upgrading their devices annually.

The trend shows longer ownership periods has been steadily increasing over the past five years. In 2024, 67% of iPhone buyers had owned their previous device for two years or more, up from 64% in 2023. Over one-third of new US iPhone buyers had kept their previous phone for three years or longer.

The detailed data over the years shows:

2020: 10% upgraded in less than a year, 31% kept their phones for three or more years.

2021: 9% upgraded in less than a year, 30% kept their phones for three or more years.

2022: 12% upgraded in less than a year, 23% kept their phones for three or more years.

2023: 9% upgraded in less than a year, 33% kept their phones for three or more years.

2024: 8% upgraded in less than a year, 34% kept their phones for three or more years.

All this maybe because of the mproved durability and reliability of newer iPhones or perhaps new features aren’t captivating enough. We already covered that only 1/5 buy new iPhones for new features.

The report talks about the fact that the condition of users’ current phones matters more than new features when considering an upgrade. Not just this, the end of installment payment plans can result in significant monthly savings.

