Apple Executives Admit Siri’s AI Upgrade Wasn’t Ready for Launch

Apple’s first real shot at transforming Siri into a generative AI-powered assistant has hit a wall. Despite showcasing a working prototype at WWDC 2024, Apple decided not to release the updated Siri, citing its failure to meet the company’s standards for quality and reliability. The delay pushes the full rollout of the revamped assistant to 2026.

Apple’s goal was to launch a Siri capable of understanding user context and performing complex tasks within apps. But in execution, the technology failed to perform consistently outside scripted demonstrations. Senior Vice President of Software Craig Federighi admitted that although early internal versions showed promise, they simply didn’t work well enough for public release.

Reliability Over Release

Apple’s decision was driven by concerns over user experience. “We had something working, but then, as you got off the beaten path… it didn’t converge in the way, quality-wise, that we needed it to,” Federighi said. The company had envisioned a two-phase plan for Siri’s evolution, but phase one fell short when tested in real-world scenarios. Apple deemed the unreliability unacceptable.

Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak echoed the sentiment, stating, “It would’ve been more disappointing to ship something that didn’t hit our quality standard.” The decision to delay was not just about protecting Apple’s brand image, but about maintaining user trust in its products.

An Embedded AI Vision

Unlike competitors offering standalone chatbots, Apple’s strategy is to weave AI into the fabric of its operating systems. Federighi emphasized that users won’t interact with a dedicated “Apple Intelligence” app. Instead, the company aims for intelligence to power experiences quietly in the background.

Joswiak also expressed confidence in Apple’s long-term AI direction, referencing Steve Jobs’ philosophy: “If we build great products and tell people about them, everything else will work out.” He believes Apple’s current approach aligns with that vision, even if the path takes longer than expected.

As told to The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern, the delay highlights Apple’s cautious but calculated approach to AI. Despite the competitive pressure, the company is prioritizing polish over pace.