Apple Says iOS 26 Can Drain iPhone’s Battery Right After Update

Apple released iOS 26, and with it comes a new explanation of how software updates affect iPhone performance and battery life.

The company’s updated support page highlights both the benefits of installing updates and the potential short-term drawbacks. For most users, the changes you notice will be temporary, but Apple makes it clear that some features can have ongoing effects depending on how you use your device.

Temporary impact after updating

Apple says that once you install iOS 26, you may notice your iPhone running warmer or your battery draining faster. This happens because the system completes background tasks that prepare your phone for the new software. These tasks include indexing files so you can search faster, downloading new resources, and updating apps. The added processing load is temporary. After a few days, performance and battery usage usually return to normal.

Situation What happens How long it lasts Immediately after update Higher battery drain, device may run warmer 1–2 days Normal use after setup Battery stabilizes, performance levels out Ongoing

Apple also explains that not all changes are temporary. New features, while useful, sometimes demand more from the hardware. That means if you spend a lot of time using resource-heavy tools, you could see lasting effects on battery life. For example, advanced features like AI-driven enhancements or new graphics-heavy options may use more power than older functions.

Despite the possible short-term hit to performance, Apple emphasizes the importance of staying current. Updates deliver new features, security fixes, and stability improvements. In practical terms, you not only get more from your iPhone but also protect it against new digital threats. Apple draws a distinction between major releases like iOS 26.0, which introduce wide-ranging features and system changes, and minor releases like 26.1, which focus more on bug fixes and smaller improvements.

To keep your device secure and running smoothly, you should install updates regularly. Apple also makes the process flexible: you can update manually through Settings or let the system handle it automatically. If you prefer to wait, the company continues to provide security updates for the previous iOS version for a limited time.

Balancing performance and features

The key takeaway from Apple’s support notes is balance. Your iPhone may run warmer and use more battery right after installing iOS 26. This is normal and short-lived. Over the long term, the impact depends on how you use new features. If you rely heavily on them, expect some extra battery consumption. If not, you’ll likely notice little difference.

Short-term: Expect a brief period of higher battery drain and thermal activity after updating.

Expect a brief period of higher battery drain and thermal activity after updating. Long-term: Performance depends on how much you use new, resource-intensive features.

Performance depends on how much you use new, resource-intensive features. Benefit: Updates deliver new features, security protections, and bug fixes that outweigh the drawbacks.

Apple’s explanation makes clear that what feels like a slowdown or drain is often just the system finishing its work. Once that settles, you return to stable performance with the added benefits of new software.