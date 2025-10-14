Apple faces new App Store age-verification rule in California

California now requires age gating across operating systems and app stores, and you will feel the change during setup. Apple already mapped a path in Texas, so you should expect similar guardrails in California without handing over photo ID.

Apple explained its Texas approach for new accounts and you can see the model taking shape here. In developer guidance, Apple promised a “Declared Age Range API” so apps learn only age categories, not personal data.

Wired outlined the California bill, AB 1043, which assigns users to four age bands and shares that band with developers. You will see options for under 13, 13 to 16, 16 to 18, or adult, with no document upload required.

How Apple will likely implement it

Apple plans to route minors into Family Sharing in Texas, and you should expect parallel controls in California. The company said minors creating accounts will “join a Family Sharing group so that parents or guardians can provide consent.”

California’s model puts entry decisions with parents, and you will set a child’s age during device setup. The system then applies category rules across App Store surfaces, so developers receive only what they need.

What changes for you and developers

You can still download apps without a parent’s click in California, unlike stricter regimes elsewhere. The operating system enforces age gates behind the scenes, while developers adjust features, ads, and data flows to match the declared band.

Developers gain a clean signal while you keep your privacy intact, since Apple withholds birthdays and documents. The approach reduces compliance risk for teams while keeping parental oversight central where minors are involved.

Timeline and related bills

Texas begins on January 1, 2026, and you will see California follow one year later. Expect Apple to update APIs and onboarding prompts ahead of those dates, keeping parity across major states.

Newsom also signed AB 56 on social media warnings, SB 243 on health chatbot disclosures, and AB 621 targeting deepfake pornography. These measures arrive alongside lawsuits and policy pressure, and you will see coordinated safeguards across platforms.