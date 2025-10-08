Apple sets new Rules for Texas under State’s Age Verification Law

Starting January 1, 2026, Apple will enforce new App Store rules in Texas to comply with the state’s App Store Accountability Act (SB2420). The law requires companies to verify users’ ages before allowing app downloads, reshaping how both developers and users interact with the App Store in the state.

How the new system will work

If you create a new Apple account in Texas next year, you’ll have to confirm whether you’re 18 or older. Anyone under 18 must join a Family Sharing group, and parents will need to approve every app download, purchase, and in-app transaction. The change affects developers too, who must adapt their apps to meet these age-verification rules.

To help developers adjust, Apple is updating its Declared Age Range API. The update will include new categories for Texas-based users, allowing developers to access a system-level age classification without collecting birthdates. Apple will also introduce APIs that let apps trigger parental consent requests or allow parents to revoke access for minors.

Apple’s privacy concerns

Apple has opposed SB2420 since its introduction, arguing that the law compromises user privacy. In a statement shared on its developer website, the company said the bill forces users to share personal data even for basic actions like checking the weather or sports scores. “While we share the goal of strengthening kids’ online safety, we are concerned that SB2420 impacts the privacy of users by requiring the collection of sensitive, personally identifiable information,” Apple stated.

CEO Tim Cook personally reached out to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, urging him to veto the bill. Abbott signed it into law in May despite Apple’s objections. Similar laws are set to follow in Utah and Louisiana later in 2026, suggesting that Apple’s Texas approach could become a model for future compliance in other states.

Apple’s broader response

To stay ahead of these state-level rules, Apple rolled out new parental controls and child safety measures earlier this year. The company redesigned its age rating system, simplified child account setup, and refined how minors see apps on the App Store. Its Declared Age Range API now helps developers confirm users’ age groups without collecting birthdates, reflecting Apple’s broader effort to balance safety with privacy.

Apple says it will release more technical documentation this fall to help developers comply with SB2420. The company calls this an ongoing effort to protect children online while ensuring personal data remains secure.