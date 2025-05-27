Texas Approves App Store Law on Age Verification

Texas has passed a new law that will force app stores to verify users’ ages and require parental consent before minors can download most apps or make in-app purchases. Known as the App Store Accountability Act (Senate Bill 2420), the legislation was signed by Governor Greg Abbott despite a personal appeal from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who called Abbott in an attempt to stop it.

The law gives companies like Apple and Google until January 1, 2026, to comply. That includes verifying user ages and obtaining parental consent before allowing access to most apps for minors. The law mirrors Utah’s App Store Accountability Act, which took effect earlier this year, and reflects a growing trend among states to shift regulatory pressure from social media platforms to app storefronts.

Cook’s Call Didn’t Change the Outcome

Apple mounted a serious effort to block the bill. As we previously reported, Cook personally called Governor Abbott to argue against the measure. According to Bloomberg, the legislation became a top priority for Apple, which warned it would force platforms to collect and store sensitive information from all users, not just minors.

In a statement to 9to5Mac, Apple said, “We share the goal of strengthening kids’ online safety but are deeply concerned that SB2420 threatens the privacy of all users, as it requires app marketplaces to collect and keep sensitive personal identifying information for every Texan who wants to download an app.”

Apple argues that the law affects even users downloading something as simple as a weather or sports app. The company maintains that there are better ways to protect children online without compromising the privacy of millions of adults.

Lawmakers Shift Responsibility to App Stores

Supporters of the bill see it differently. Texas State Senator Angela Paxton, who authored the legislation, said the law gives parents tools they currently lack. “This puts tools in the hands of parents to make decisions for their own children,” she told Bloomberg. Paxton noted that the bill follows Utah’s lead in placing responsibility on app storefronts instead of social media platforms directly.

The measure has found support among companies like Meta, which has publicly backed proposals that shift legal accountability away from their platforms and onto app distributors.

Apple had also lobbied aggressively behind the scenes, even joining with former Trump administration officials in a last-minute push to block the bill. Despite that effort, the law passed both chambers and is now set to take effect at the start of next year.

Unless Apple or other tech companies challenge the law in court, they’ll be required to redesign their app stores to comply with the new requirements.