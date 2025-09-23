Apple Finally Opens Its First-Ever Store in Detroit

Apple’s first-ever downtown Detroit store opened at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19, drawing long lines as CEO Tim Cook and retail chief Deirdre O’Brien personally welcomed the first customers. The new location sits at 1430 Woodward Ave., next to the Shinola Hotel in the heart of the city’s shopping corridor.

The debut synced with Apple’s fall hardware rollout, so shoppers were able to get hands-on with the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods right from day one. Photos shared by Apple show Cook greeting guests as employees cheered the countdown.

Apple is leaning into local pride with a “Hello, 313” theme and Detroit-flavored extras like exclusive wallpapers and curated app picks highlighted on the store’s page.

The Woodward opening also caps a longer retail reshuffle in the region: Apple recently confirmed it would exit the Partridge Creek location while keeping a six-store footprint statewide, with other sites in Troy, Novi, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, and Lansing.

Before the ribbon-cutting, Cook toured Apple’s new Manufacturing Academy just a few blocks away—a workforce program Apple launched in Detroit this summer—underscoring the company’s broader investment in the city beyond retail.

Bottom line: After years of “will they, won’t they,” Apple has finally planted its flag on Woodward—complete with a CEO cameo, day-one device sales, and a dose of Detroit-specific flair.