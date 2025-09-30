Apple Fort Worth Store to Relocate on North Side of University Park Village

Opening: Saturday, October 11, 10 a.m. local time

Location: University Park Village, Fort Worth, Texas

Apple will open its new University Park Village store on October 11 at 10 a.m. The company is moving to a larger site on the north side of the shopping center to improve capacity and update the layout.

The relocation places Apple in a unit that previously housed Jos. A. Bank and The Impeccable Pig. Both retailers shifted to other spots within the complex.

New location

The new storefront sits between the relocated Impeccable Pig and Eatzi’s Market & Bakery. Apple has not released interior photos yet, so the exact layout will become clear at opening.

Apple opened its current University Park Village store in 2008. That space between Starbucks and Williams Sonoma remains open until the move finishes.

Behind the move and local impact

Local resident Sydney B. Claridge shared photos confirming Apple’s new position between the Impeccable Pig and Eatzi’s, which aligns with on-site signage at University Park Village.

Community threads tracking permits and buildout suggest Apple consolidated multiple former units to create a wider sales floor and back-of-house. Square footage estimates vary, but posts indicate Apple drew from adjacent vacancies to assemble the larger footprint.

One forum post suggests the new store may span between 9,923 and 11,715 square feet, part of a combined 17,825 sq ft area carved from nearby vacated or reconfigured storefronts.

Apple continues renovating its Baybrook Mall store in Friendswood near Houston. Shoppers can visit the temporary location at the mall until construction wraps.