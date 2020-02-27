Apple Gives China App Store Game Developers Deadline to Comply With Censorship Laws

Apple has announced a deadline for app developers to comply with Chinese regulations. In 2016, China announced that any makers of mobile games who want to offer in-app purchases or charge for their products must get a license from the state’s censors.
Devs Must Get License For China by June 30
Apple said developers selling their product in the China App Store must provide them with their license number by June 30, 2020 (via CNBC). In a message to developers, the company explained:
Chinese law requires games to secure an approval number from the General Administration of Press and Publication of China. Accordingly, please provide this number to us by June 30, 2020 for any paid games or games offering in-app purchases that you intend to distribute in China mainland. You can enter your game’s approval number and date below. To learn more, view the full text of the regulation. If you have questions, contact us.
