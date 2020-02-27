Apple Gives China App Store Game Developers Deadline to Comply With Censorship Laws

Apple has announced a deadline for app developers to comply with Chinese regulations. In 2016, China announced that any makers of mobile games who want to offer in-app purchases or charge for their products must get a license from the state’s censors.

Devs Must Get License For China by June 30

Apple said developers selling their product in the China App Store must provide them with their license number by June 30, 2020 (via CNBC). In a message to developers, the company explained: