China Says That Plague Inc. Game is Illegal, Gets Removed From App Store

Ndemic Creations, the creator of the popular game Plague Inc. received a warning from China that the game contained illegal content. It was forced to remove the game from the China App Store.

Plague Inc.

Plague Inc. is a simulation game in which players create and evolve diseases to infect humanity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it “creates a compelling world that engages the public on serious public health topics.”

It’s not clear to us if this removal is linked to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that China is facing. However, Plague Inc.’s educational importance has been repeatedly recognised by organisations like the CDC and we are currently working with major global health organisations to determine how we can best support their efforts to contain and control COVID-19.

The company will attempt to work with the Cyberspace Administration of China to restore the game to the App Store.

