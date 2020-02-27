Two Key Operations Execs Are Leaving Apple

Apple is about to lose to long-serving execs, it emerged Thursday. Both Nick Forlenza and Duco Pasmooij work in the firm’s operations division (via Bloomberg News).

Operations Execs Depart Apple

Mr. Forlenza was a vice president of manufacturing design and has retired. Sources within the company told AppleInsider that his departure was expected. Consequently, appropriate preparations have been made. Mr. Pasmooij currently works in Apple’s augmented reality division, a position he has held for the last year. He is understood to be discussing leaving in the near future. The operations division is, of course, the part of the company in which Tim Cook made his name and rose to become CEO.