So Far Apple Giving Program Raised $365M for Non-Profits

Apple’s Giving program has raised US$365 million for non-profits around the world. It’s an internal program where employees can donate money.

A Culture of Giving

Apple’s Newsroom entry, titled ‘Out of a culture of giving, a world of difference’, talks about some of the people helped by the program. In Cork Ireland, where Apple has a campus, volunteers from Apple visit a nearby school to help teach coding, drawing, photography, music, and video.

For every hour an employee volunteers, or every dollar donated, Apple matches donations for both, up to US$10,000. Combined donations in 2018 reached US$125 million.

Other volunteer efforts include Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Clara and San Mateo. Apple has worked with the food bank since 2000. Last year employees spent almost 3,000 hours of sorting and distributing food.

