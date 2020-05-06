Apple Hires BBC Factual Controller Alison Kirkham

Apple has hired BBC factual controller Alison Kirkham to join Apple TV+ this summer. She will remain in London and oversee unscripted content there (via Variety).

Alison Kirkham Apple TV+

Ms. Kirkham will report to Jay Hunt whom Apple hired in 2017 from BBC Channel 4. She joined the BBC in 2005 as an executive producer and in 2015 became the controller of factual commissioning.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said:

I would like to thank Alison for leading factual during a period of such impressive creative success…She will be missed by us all and I hope you will join me in wishing her the very best in her new role.

Ms. Kirkham has worked on major documentaries like Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II.